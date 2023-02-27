Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $193.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

