Shell Asset Management Co. Has $243,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

