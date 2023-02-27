Shell Asset Management Co. Has $246,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Premier were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

PINC stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

