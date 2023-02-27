Shell Asset Management Co. Has $247,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $988.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

