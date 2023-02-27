Shell Asset Management Co. Has $253,000 Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THFF. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 135.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,115 shares of company stock valued at $98,414. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

THFF opened at $44.20 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

