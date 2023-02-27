Shell Asset Management Co. Has $254,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

