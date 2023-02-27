Shell Asset Management Co. Has $259,000 Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

