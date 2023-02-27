Shell Asset Management Co. Has $259,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.