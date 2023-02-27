Shell Asset Management Co. Has $260,000 Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Down 1.8 %

RadNet Profile

RadNet stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

