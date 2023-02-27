Shell Asset Management Co. Has $262,000 Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

