Shell Asset Management Co. Has $267,000 Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in StepStone Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at $214,329,401.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at $214,329,401.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

