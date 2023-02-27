Shell Asset Management Co. Has $270,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $44.86 on Monday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.374 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

RBCAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

