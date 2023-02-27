Shell Asset Management Co. Has $272,000 Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bancorp by 130.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Bancorp by 522.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

