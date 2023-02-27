Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hello Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 844,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

