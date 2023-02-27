Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 279,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

XNCR opened at $33.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Xencor’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

