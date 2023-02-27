Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 543,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

