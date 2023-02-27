Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $148,516. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.