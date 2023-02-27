Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of ARW opened at $117.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

