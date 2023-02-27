Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 19,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $166.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

