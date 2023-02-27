Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.72.
Shares of TDOC opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $79.90.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
