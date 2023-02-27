Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 5,069 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 197.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.97. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

