Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.