Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie L'helias purchased 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $332,328.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,675 shares of company stock worth $498,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

HLF stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

