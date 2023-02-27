Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,059 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after acquiring an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 568,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $224.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.28.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

