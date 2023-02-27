Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,845 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

