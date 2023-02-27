Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

