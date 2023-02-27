Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,025 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,425,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,298,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 903,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 748,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.74.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

