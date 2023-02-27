Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,971 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 485.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $64.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Several analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

