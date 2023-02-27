Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,988 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $55,739.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $55,739.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.