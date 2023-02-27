Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,205 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.