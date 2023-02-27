Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 232 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

