Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,133 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 211,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.90. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

