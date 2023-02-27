Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,176 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ebix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

