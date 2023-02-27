Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 444 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $105.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

