Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,058 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $108,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PDM opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

