Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 656 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RLI were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

