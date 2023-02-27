Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 680 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after buying an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $124.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.