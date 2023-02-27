Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,200 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 305,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

