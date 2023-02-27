Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

