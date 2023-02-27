Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 594,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 19.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 238,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

