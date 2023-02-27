Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,645,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 244,812 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several research firms recently commented on TME. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

