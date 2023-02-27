Sigma Planning Corp Buys 172,463 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,012.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,463 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,818,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101,177 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.35 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.