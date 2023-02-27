Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $350.53.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

