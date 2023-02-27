Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 91.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

