Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,032,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,491,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $771.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,090. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

