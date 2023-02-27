Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 781,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after buying an additional 562,421 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.07 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

