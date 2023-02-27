Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

