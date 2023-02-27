SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,330 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 250,161 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE opened at $48.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

