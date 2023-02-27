Susquehanna Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $62.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

