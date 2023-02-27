Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $36.39 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

